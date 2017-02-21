Providence police: Armed suspects steal cell phone, candy

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police said a 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Monday night.

According to police, the man was walking toward his Manton Ave. home around 7 p.m. when two men approached him with a gun. One suspect had his face covered and the other appeared to be a teenager.

Police said the suspects pointed the gun at the man and took his LG cell phone. They started to walk away, but turned around, and demanded the candy the man was eating.

Police said the teenager told the man, “Give me the chocolates. They’re my grandma’s favorite.”

Police said the victim was not hurt.

Detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.