Registration open for WPRI 12/Fox Providence Job Fair

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the ninth straight year, WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are continuing our commitment to helping people find work.

The 9th Annual WPRI 12 and Fox Providence Job Fair will be held Thursday, March 2 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick.

The event is an opportunity for qualified job seekers to connect with local companies who are hiring in a professional and well-organized setting.

Registration is now closed for employers but there’s still time for prospective employees to register to attend.