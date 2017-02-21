School Vacation Week at the Audubon Society

Pack up the kids and head to the Audubon for vacation week fun!

Kids can dissect squids, learn about sharks, and meet some owls and amazing amphibians too!

This morning Franklin the box turtle joined us on The Rhode Show.

Bristol, RI events:

Nature Crafts: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Nature Stories: 10:00 am and 1:00 pm

Special Program*: 11:00 am

Animal Interview: 1:30 pm

*The following nature programs are held each day at 11:00 am and are recommended for ages 6 and up. Free with admission, no registration is required.

Tuesday, February 21: Squid Dissection. Kids ages 7 and up dissect one of the most mysterious animals in the ocean, the squid. Children will investigate all parts of the squid, both inside and out, using their hands and simple tools such as small scissors. Not recommended for children that have seafood allergies. Knives and sharp instruments will not be used.

Wednesday, February 22: Owl Power. Follow the lives of two barn owl chicks in the kid-friendly movie “Owl Power” on our big screen, and then meet a live owl!

Thursday, February 23: Nature Games. Come play games and learn about animals and their habitats! Try your hand at habitat bingo, join in on a frog chorus, and more.

Friday, February 24: Nightlife. What do animals do at night? Learn about the amazing senses of nocturnal animals and test your own sight, hearing, and sense of smell. Can you see like an owl? Hear like a fox? Come find out!

Audubon Environmental Education Center, 1401 Hope Street, Bristol, RI; Free with Admission; Ages: All.

Smithfield, R.I. events:

Amazing Amphibians

Come learn all about amazing amphibians! Meet some live amphibians and find out how YOU can help these magnificent creatures.

Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI; February 21, 2017; 2:00-3:30 pm; Program Fee: $15/member adult and up to three children, $5/additional member; $20/non-member adult and up to three children, $7/additional non-member. Ages: 4+.

Just a Dream (and Plant a Seed)

After dreaming a dream of a polluted future, a little boy wakes to find out it’s not too late. After the story, plant a seed to take home and grow.

Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI; February 22, 2017; 11:00 am-12:00 pm; Program Fee: $5/member child; $7/non-member child. Ages: 3+.

Big Hawk, Little Hawk

Come and meet two live raptors – a Red-tailed Hawk and an American Kestrel – the largest and the smallest hawk that are found in Rhode Island. Learn about the lives of these amazing birds and touch preserved feathers, wings and talons.

Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI; February 22, 2017; 2:00-3:30 pm; Program Fee Program Fee: $15/member adult and up to three children, $5/additional member; $20/non-member adult and up to three children, $7/additional non-member. Ages: 5+.

Owls of New England

Did you know there are several species of owls that live here in New England? You might have one living in your own back yard! We’ll take a pictorial look at our native owls, hear their calls, learn about their amazing adaptations and meet a live owl.

Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI; February 23, 2017; 2:00-3:30 pm; Program Fee: Program Fee: $15/member adult and up to three children, $5/additional member; $20/non-member adult and up to three children, $7/additional non-member. Ages: 5+.

Colonial Candlemaking

Come make an old fashioned hand-dipped candle. Long ago the land of Powder Mill Ledges was a farm with a tavern where travelers met at tables lit by candles and a big fire hearth. We don’t have a hearth, but we can make our own candles the old fashioned way. We will discuss the use of beeswax and bayberry and each participant will create a hand-dipped candle to take home.

Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, Smithfield, RI; February 24, 2017; 2:00-3:30 pm; Program Fee: $10/member; $14/non-member. Ages: 5+.