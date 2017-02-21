Second man arraigned in connection to taxi driver stabbing

Related Coverage Taxi driver stabbed, shot fired during robbery attempt

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A second suspect pleaded not guilty in court on Monday in connection to an attack on a Fall River cab driver last week.

Police said Luis Cruz-Soto pulled a gun on a taxi driver and demanded money last Thursday.

According to court documents, Cruz-Soto and his brother Carlos Collazo had gone to the store to purchase a bottle of liquor before being picked up by the taxi.

At around 10:15 p.m. the driver, according to his own account, was dropping the men off near the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Slade Street when one pulled out the gun.

The driver then grabbed the weapon, which was fired into the door of the taxi. No one was struck.

As he tried to exit the vehicle, police said the driver was stabbed several times in the back. He was treated at the scene before being transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Collazo and Cruz-Soto, both of Fall River, are facing charges of armed robbery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – causing substantial injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (pistol whip), attempt to commit an assault and battery by discharging a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public without a license and possessing a non-large capacity firearm without a license.

Collazo was arraigned last Friday.