Suspect in double homicide held without bail

PEABODY, Mass. (AP/WPRI) — A suspect in a double homicide in Peabody has been held without bail as authorities continue to search for his alleged accomplice.

Not guilty pleas to two counts of murder were entered on behalf of 45-year-old Michael Hebb at his arraignment Tuesday.

He’s charged with killing 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, who were found dead in the basement of a home on Saturday. The victims were dating.

Hebb was arrested Monday at a Peabody apartment building.

Hebb’s attorney did not argue for bail and said his client is cooperating with police.

Authorities say the scene in the cluttered home was so grisly that at first they could not tell how many victims there were.

O’Connor’s father says his daughter’s lifetime of health problems led to drug and alcohol abuse.

Hebb’s arraignment on Tuesday comes as authorities released new information about the second suspect wanted in the case.

Police said they have a warrant out for 39-year-old Wes Doughty.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.