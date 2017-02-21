Teen driver facing charges after Newport pedestrian death

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Newport announced Tuesday that a teenage driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash earlier this month will be charged in the case.

According to police, Donald Ritter was crossing Broadway at the intersection of Caleb Earl Street on Feb. 8 when he was struck. Police said he was in the crosswalk at the time.

Ritter, 83, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he passed away last week.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Jamestown, remained at the scene following the collision.

Police said Tuesday they’ll be charging the teen with failure to yield at a crosswalk, possession of marijuana, and a provisional license violation.

All three violations will be heard at the state Traffic Tribunal, according to police.

