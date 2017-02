PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after the body of a deceased man washed up on shore in Portsmouth.

The man, who was wearing a wet suit, was discovered Wednesday morning at Teddy’s Beach on Park Avenue, according to Deputy Police Chief Brian Peters.

Environmental police were seen removing a boat from the area and confirmed it was part of the investigation.

Police said they’re working to determine if it was an accident or if foul play was involved.