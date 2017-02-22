David Cameron to lecture at Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, is set to speak at Brown University on Providence’s East Side next month to discuss the future of the European Union and the rise of populism worldwide.

The university announced Wednesday morning that Cameron will visit on Monday, March 20, to deliver the 94th Steven A. Ogden Jr. ’60 Memorial Lecture on International Affairs. The lecture will be titled “Contemporary Global Challenges: Where Do We Go From Here?” and will discuss what Britain may do after the infamous “Brexit.”

A question and answer session will follow the lecture, moderated by university president Christina Paxson.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required; as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, tickets were listed as “sold out” at the sign-up website, https://davidcameronogden.eventbrite.com.

Brown has indicated the event will feature security measures, including the requirement of photo ID for admittance and the barring of backpacks, bags or laptops. The exact location of the 4:00 p.m. lecture is only being disclosed to those who have registered for a ticket.

Cameron served as Prime Minister from May 2010 until July 2016.