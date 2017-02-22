Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out its 2017 scholarship program

Over the last two decades, several Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees have contributed more than $2 million in scholarships to local high school students. This year, they’re awarding $1,000 scholarships to one hundred qualified, well-deserving students.

We spoke with Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owner, Chris Prazeres and his father Joe Prazeres, to learn more about this year’s program.

Why is this program so important to the franchisees?

It’s giving back to the people who have helped their businesses grow and succeed in the communities.

Most Dunkin’ Donuts franchise owners were born and raised right here in Rhode Island.

Dunkin’ Donuts is a community-focused business serving friends, neighbors and families from around the neighborhood.

The funds go toward the families that they’ve served for years.

The students who are earning these scholarships will go on to do great things.

Requirements for the Dunkin’ Donuts Scholarship:

You have to be a high school senior with plans to continue your education

You must be enrolled at least part-time in a higher education program at an accredited college or university.

And you have to be a resident of Rhode Island or Bristol County, Massachusetts

Interested students can apply online at http://www.dunkindonuts.com/scholarship — the application window closes March 15.