Father arrested, facing charges after baby’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A father is facing charges following the death of his seven-month-old baby girl.

Police say Ryan Beeley, 37, of Warwick, is being held at the Warwick Police Department pending arraignment.

Beeley has been charged with cruelty to or neglect of a child.

The baby’s mother, Mariah Ramos, called 911 at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed her baby was not breathing.

Ramos is currently not facing any charges.

Police say Beeley apparently suffered a panic attack and was taken to the hospital to be treated, saying he was “traumatized by what happened”.

He was later released into police custody around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both Ramos and Beeley were living with each other and the baby in the Airway Road home but they are not married.

Police tell Eyewitness News Beeley has been arrested 10 times between 2003-2013.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you any updates both on-air and online when we learn more.