This week’s Cardi’s Hometown Sports Hero is Bishop Feehan’s Katie Nelson.

The guard helped the Shamrocks take home the MIAA Division I State Basketball title last Winter and has guided her team to their 5th straight EAC title and a 17-2 record this year.

Nelson will join a long list of Feehan grads who have play Division I college basketball when she heads to Boston University to play for the Terriers next Fall.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.