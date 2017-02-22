In-depth: Centracchio explains Trump’s travel ban

Related Coverage AP source: Revised travel ban targets same countries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret). was in studio on Wednesday to discuss travel ban set to be signed by the president on Friday.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the president is contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version of the first executive order.

Centracchio said that this could try to improve the vetting system by eliminating those that already have access to the country. For those that remain, check criminal backgrounds.

Watch Centracchio’s full interview with Mike Montecalvo above.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.