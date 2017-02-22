In the Kitchen: Rugelah

We are cooking with Karen Griffin from Just Like Nana’s today making Rugelah.

Ingredients:

2.5 cups of flour

2 sticks -8oz of butter or margarine

½ pint sour cream

1 egg yolk

½ cup sugar

Filling

Jam (Apricot, Raspberry etc.)

Chopped Walnuts

Cinnamon and sugar mix

Directions:

Mix sour cream, sugar and egg yolk together. Put aside.

Cut butter into flour with pastry blender, hands or flat blender on your mixer. Add sour cream mix to flour. Form into dough. Add a small amount of flour if dough is too sticky. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Divide dough in two. Roll into a rectangle about 10 X 11 inches long. Cut the rectangle in half horizontally so you have two pieces 10 wide and 5.5 inches long.

Sprinkle generously with cinnamon and sugar, add jam and nuts. Roll into a log.

Cut log into 2 inch pieces.

Coat with egg wash and sprinkle with more cinnamon and sugar.

Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Bake on cookie sheet at 350 degree oven for 35-45 minutes or until golden brown. Remove immediately from the cookie sheet to prevent sticking. Jam may leak onto the parchment paper, which is normal.

Use egg wash.