One year later: Gov. Raimondo, RIDOT review RhodeWorks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In a review of the RhodeWorks law by Gov. Gina Raimondo and RIDOT’s director on Wednesday, successful bridge maintenance was mentioned, but progress on the truck tolls barely was.

RhodeWorks is a plan to spend $4.8 billion on state infrastructure over the next decade.

RIDOT said in the last year, $174 million worth of construction contracts were put in place, 800 construction jobs were created, and over 200 ‘accountability signs’ at all of the project sites were installed.

“At RIDOT we are laser-focused on building the best DOT in the country, one that will effectively achieve the Governor’s goal of getting projects planned, designed and built as quickly as possible,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said. “We now have a department capable of meeting those expectations and delivering the high-quality transportation systems taxpayers are counting on us to deliver.”

According to officials, much of the funding for the infrastructure is expected to come from a new toll on tractor trailers driving through the state.

In December, RIDOT began seeking proposals by companies looking to design, build and operate the tolls.

The tolls will likely be completed by the end of 2018, according to RIDOT.

Critics of the tolls, led by the trucking industry, claimed the tolls would inflict unnecessary economic damage on Rhode Island’s economy.