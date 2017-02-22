Pawtucket woman pleads not guilty to arson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman accused of setting a fire that killed a dog two years ago was arraigned Wednesday..

Sherry Knight, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree arson, breaking and entering, and killing of an animal. The judge set bail at $50,000.

According to a Providence County Grand Jury indictment, Knight is accused of breaking into a home on Elder Place in Providence on February 6, 2015 and setting a fire on the first floor. Police said a dog inside the home died as a result of the fire.

Knight is due back in court in May.