Police respond to man stabbed on Emory Street in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) — Police responded to a stabbing on Emory Street in Attleboro on Wednesday night.

A male victim has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police stated that one male suspect has been taken into custody.

#BREAKING: We’re on scene of a reported stabbing inside 29 Emory St in Attleboro. Waiting to speak w/police. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/IL8KD13NmW — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) February 23, 2017

According to officials, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The scene was cleared by 9 p.m.

Police did not provide any further details and are still investigating.

Eyewitness News is following this story and will bring you updates as they become available.