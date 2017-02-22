Police respond to man stabbed on Emory Street in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) — Police responded to a stabbing on Emory Street in Attleboro on Wednesday night.

A male victim has been taken to the hospital, according to police.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Police stated that one male suspect has been taken into custody.

According to officials, the incident occurred just after 7 p.m. The scene was cleared by 9 p.m.

Police did not provide any further details and are still investigating.

Eyewitness News is following this story and will bring you updates as they become available. 