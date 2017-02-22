Rhode Island auditor to look at faulty benefits system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s auditor general plans to review the botched rollout of the state’s new public benefits computer system.

State Rep. Patricia Serpa says Auditor General Dennis Hoyle has accepted her request to conduct an independent audit of the project’s costs.

The West Warwick Democrat is chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee that has held hearings on the new system since it launched in September.

The $364 million computer system has been beset by problems and has caused thousands of delays in giving residents food stamp benefits.

Serpa says contractor Deloitte Consulting has received much of the blame for the computer system’s failures, but she wants to know if the failures go beyond Deloitte and believes taxpayers should get a broader understanding of where the money is being spent.