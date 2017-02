COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Two people were taken to Kent Hospital after a large disturbance outside a JW’s Pub on Washington Street.

State Police, West Warwick Police, and West Greenwich Police all responded to the scene.

We’re told when police arrived around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, two men were found lying in the parking lot with facial injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is expected to continue.