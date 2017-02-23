Calming yoga poses

School vacation week is winding down and you may be looking for a calm activity to reset before the kids head back to work. Sohini Striuli from All That Matters yoga + holistic health center demonstrates the following yoga poses:
3 part Yogic breath:
Inhale: belly – ribs – chest
Exhale: chest – ribs- belly
Chair Yoga Sequence
- Seated Cat/Cow
Instructions:
Inhale, look up, lift chin, arch spine, lift tail bone
Exhale, close eyes, round spine, tuck chin, curl tail bone
Benefits- lubricates spine, healthy back, improves core
3 breaths
2. Seated Half Moon
Instructions:
Interlock thumbs- stretch fingers
Inhale arms overhead
Exhale stretch to the right
breathe and hold
Inhale back to center
Repeat opposite side
Benefits – strengthens core
3.Seated Spinal Twist
Instructions:
Inhale
Exhale twist/rotate body to the right
Look over shoulder
Repeat opposite side
Benefits – digestion, healthy spine
- Forward Fold
Instructions:
Inhale
Exhale fold over the thighs – hands to ground
Benefits- mental clarity, calm, releases lower back