Calming yoga poses

School vacation week is winding down and you may be looking for a calm activity to reset before the kids head back to work. Sohini Striuli from All That Matters yoga + holistic health center demonstrates the following yoga poses:

3 part Yogic breath:

Inhale: belly – ribs – chest

Exhale: chest – ribs- belly

Chair Yoga Sequence

Seated Cat/Cow

Instructions:

Inhale, look up, lift chin, arch spine, lift tail bone

Exhale, close eyes, round spine, tuck chin, curl tail bone

Benefits- lubricates spine, healthy back, improves core

3 breaths

2. Seated Half Moon

Instructions:

Interlock thumbs- stretch fingers

Inhale arms overhead

Exhale stretch to the right

breathe and hold

Inhale back to center

Repeat opposite side

Benefits – strengthens core

3.Seated Spinal Twist

Instructions:

Inhale

Exhale twist/rotate body to the right

Look over shoulder

Repeat opposite side

Benefits – digestion, healthy spine

Forward Fold



Instructions:

Inhale

Exhale fold over the thighs – hands to ground

Benefits- mental clarity, calm, releases lower back