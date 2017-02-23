Cruising for Savings: Wave Season 2017

It’s almost time for Spring Break! With that being said, many are booking their Spring and Summer travel. Travelzoo’s Senior Editor, Gabe Saglie, shared the following tips and deals for cruising in 2017.
Wave Season:
- Takes place every Jan.-March – Black Friday for cruise fans (which lasts 3 months)
- Deep discounts across the board w/best prices on (1)last-minute sails and (2)long-lead cruises
Where Will the Biggest Savings Be in 2017?
- Alaska: look for the best prices on the “edges” of the season: May and September
- Europe: best bargains on river cruises – thanks to the addition of new ships in the last 2 to 3 years
- Caribbean/Mexico: value year-round, but esp. late summer/fall and Thanksgiving-Christmas
What to expect?
- It’s all about incentives: look for perks, inc. kids sail FREE, free drinks packages and upgrades
- Save by booking things like excursions and spa treatments before departure
- Air-inclusive: look for far-off cruises that include airfare as an added bonus
Spotlight: Caribbean Balcony Cruise
- 7-night cruise aboard the MSC Divina
- Launched in 2012 as a tribute to Italian legend Sophia Loren, ship features luxe touches like a Swarovski crystal staircase and upscale Italian restaurants
- Ship features acrobats, dancers and trained sopranos
- Ports of call: r/t Miami w/stops in Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Nassau, Bahamas
- Perks: upgrade to Balcony Cabin & $100 credit
- $699/pp
- Sail April & May
Balcony Cruise:
- 7-night cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas
- Upscale sailing vessel known for its wide open spaces and panoramic views, with 8 restaurants, 16 bars and lounges, deluxe spa (w/rock climbing wall), casino and Broadway shows
- Ship underwent a complete revamp in 2016
- Ports of call: r/t San Juan, Puerto Rico w/stops in St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Lucia and Barbados
- Perks: upgrade to Ocean View Cabin & prepaid gratuities
- $499/pp
- Sail March
Spotlight: Europe
- One-Way to London, from NYC
- 7-night transatlantic and repositioning cruise
- Sail aboard Cunard’s famous Queen Mary 2
- Deluxe 4-Star ship built in 2004 and underwent an extensive $110 million renovation in 2016
- Entertainment options: theater, casino, nightclub, kids’ Play Zone, Veuve Cliquot Champagne Bar, spa, pavilion pool, shops… and the largest library at sea
- Embark in NYC and disembark in Southampton
- $845/pp w/double upgrade & reduced deposit
- Travel May & June
Spotlight: Alaska
- 7-night Alaska glacier cruise aboard Holland America
- Choose from one of four Holland America ships: Amsterdam, Eurodam, Noordam and Ooosterdam
- Ships feature contemporary decor; some house impressive art collections, while others feature The Culinary Arts Center, where guests can learn to prepare various cocktails and meals
- Sail roundtrip from Seattle or Vancouver w/stops in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria, Puget Sound, Stephens Passage and Hubbard Glacier
- Perks: Ocean View cabin upgrade, kids sail FREE
- $1499/pp ($2000 off)
- Travel April-May
Spotlight: Hawaii
- Hawaii: 9-night Stay-&-Cruise
- 2 nights’ hotel accommodations in Waikiki, with breakfast daily
- Waikiki stay includes sightseeing tour, w/Pearl Harbor
- 7-night cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America
- The only ship that sails around all Hawaiian islands, w/18 restaurants, 9 bars/lounges and 2 pools
- Complimentary kids clubs: Splash Academy (climbing maze & kiddie pool) + Entourage Teen Club
- Perks: Pre-paid gratuities OR kids sail FREE
- $1499/pp ($2000 off)
- Sail Nov.-Dec. w/dates throughout 2017 available
