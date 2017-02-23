Cruising for Savings: Wave Season 2017

It’s almost time for Spring Break! With that being said, many are booking their Spring and Summer travel. Travelzoo’s Senior Editor, Gabe Saglie, shared the following tips and deals for cruising in 2017.

Wave Season:

Takes place every Jan.-March – Black Friday for cruise fans (which lasts 3 months)

Deep discounts across the board w/best prices on (1)last-minute sails and (2)long-lead cruises

Where Will the Biggest Savings Be in 2017?

Alaska : look for the best prices on the “edges” of the season: May and September

: look for the best prices on the “edges” of the season: May and September Europe : best bargains on river cruises – thanks to the addition of new ships in the last 2 to 3 years

: best bargains on river cruises – thanks to the addition of new ships in the last 2 to 3 years Caribbean/Mexico: value year-round, but esp. late summer/fall and Thanksgiving-Christmas

What to expect?

It’s all about incentives: look for perks, inc. kids sail FREE, free drinks packages and upgrades

Save by booking things like excursions and spa treatments before departure

Air-inclusive: look for far-off cruises that include airfare as an added bonus

Spotlight: Caribbean Balcony Cruise

7-night cruise aboard the MSC Divina Launched in 2012 as a tribute to Italian legend Sophia Loren, ship features luxe touches like a Swarovski crystal staircase and upscale Italian restaurants Ship features acrobats, dancers and trained sopranos Ports of call: r/t Miami w/stops in Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Nassau, Bahamas Perks: upgrade to Balcony Cabin & $100 credit $699/pp Sail April & May



Balcony Cruise:

7-night cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas Upscale sailing vessel known for its wide open spaces and panoramic views, with 8 restaurants, 16 bars and lounges, deluxe spa (w/rock climbing wall), casino and Broadway shows Ship underwent a complete revamp in 2016 Ports of call: r/t San Juan, Puerto Rico w/stops in St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. Lucia and Barbados Perks: upgrade to Ocean View Cabin & prepaid gratuities $499/pp Sail March



Spotlight: Europe

One-Way to London, from NYC 7-night transatlantic and repositioning cruise Sail aboard Cunard’s famous Queen Mary 2 Deluxe 4-Star ship built in 2004 and underwent an extensive $110 million renovation in 2016 Entertainment options: theater, casino, nightclub, kids’ Play Zone, Veuve Cliquot Champagne Bar, spa, pavilion pool, shops… and the largest library at sea Embark in NYC and disembark in Southampton $845/pp w/double upgrade & reduced deposit Travel May & June



Spotlight: Alaska

7-night Alaska glacier cruise aboard Holland America Choose from one of four Holland America ships: Amsterdam, Eurodam, Noordam and Ooosterdam Ships feature contemporary decor; some house impressive art collections, while others feature The Culinary Arts Center, where guests can learn to prepare various cocktails and meals Sail roundtrip from Seattle or Vancouver w/stops in Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Victoria, Puget Sound, Stephens Passage and Hubbard Glacier Perks: Ocean View cabin upgrade, kids sail FREE $1499/pp ($2000 off) Travel April-May



Spotlight: Hawaii

Hawaii: 9-night Stay-&-Cruise 2 nights’ hotel accommodations in Waikiki, with breakfast daily Waikiki stay includes sightseeing tour, w/Pearl Harbor 7-night cruise aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America The only ship that sails around all Hawaiian islands, w/18 restaurants, 9 bars/lounges and 2 pools Complimentary kids clubs: Splash Academy (climbing maze & kiddie pool) + Entourage Teen Club Perks: Pre-paid gratuities OR kids sail FREE $1499/pp ($2000 off) Sail Nov.-Dec. w/dates throughout 2017 available



Visit Travelzoo.com to book these deals.