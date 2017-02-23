Don’t be fooled: Spring-like temps don’t guarantee the end of winter

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Temperatures on Thursday were well into the 60’s across Southern New England.

The warmth was record-breaking at T.F. Green Airport, reaching 65 degrees. Previously, the warmest Feb. 23 was in 1990, when it hit 60 degrees.

According to Meteorologist Pete Mangione, the spring-like weather now doesn’t necessarily mean that winter is over.

In 2016, the last week of February included two days with temperatures above 60 degrees and two more above 50.

Two months later, on April 4, it snowed almost six inches.

In 2000, there were two days of record-breaking warmth in February, along with three days reaching at least 50 degrees.

One day, after a 70-degree day in March, it snowed two inches.

According to data from T.F. Green Airport, it snows more often in April than it does not.