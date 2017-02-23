Healthy snacks ideas for kids

Finding healthy snacks the kids will love can be tricky. Nutritional Therapy Practitioner Andrea Wool stopped by “The Rhode Show” during winter school vacation week to share some ideas.

One of Andrea’s go-to snacks is the following recipe:

No-Bake Oatmeal Raisin Power Ball Cookie

1 cup dry oatmeal

1/2 cup raisins (or any other dried fruit)

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup flaxseed

1/2 cup hemp seeds

1/3 cup raw honey

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1. In a medium bowl, mix peanut butter, honey and vanilla together with a wooden spoon.

2. Add dry ingredients (oatmeal, flaxseed, hemp seeds, and cinnamon) 1 at a time and mix well.

3. Add in raisins and mix well.

4. Using your hands, make small balls out of the batter.

5. Eat and Enjoy! (Or you can place them in a container and store in the fridge.)