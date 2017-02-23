In the Kitchen: Chourico Tacos

Andrew Williams is in the kitchen today showing us how to make Chourico Tacos using the Crock-Pot.

Ingredients:

2-4 lbs spicy or mild Portuguese chourico

2 bay leaves

1 cup of light beer

1 package of flour tortillas

Sour cream for topping

1 bunch of Scallions

1 bag of frozen potatoes with pepper + onion

Directions:

Place Chourico links into crock pot with beer + bay leaves, and set to warm 4-6 hours Prepare frozen potatoes by browning in a skillet in 1 tablespoon of cooking oil for 10-15 minutes until fully cooked Once Chourico meat is finished pull apart with fork until all meat is shredded consistency On an open flame (or grill pan) place flour tortillas directly on flame to puff up and crisp. Make sure to flip back and forth frequently as to avoid burning. This will provide a nice golden brown color to the taco. Tip: (I shape the warm tortilla with a rolling pin) Assemble tacos with potatoes first, chourico, and desired toppings. I love them with sour cream and chopped scallion.

Note: Using 4 lbs of Chourico will make between 10-12 tacos

