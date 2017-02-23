Judge allows John Hope day care to stay open

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A judge on Thursday agreed to allow the day care at a long-troubled nonprofit led by a state lawmaker to remain open while it fights regulators’ decision to revoke its license.

In an emergency hearing Thursday morning, R.I. Superior Court Judge Richard Licht sided with the John Hope Settlement House in its request to keep its day care operating despite an order from the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families that it close March 3 due to various violations.

Licht said he was concerned John Hope would suffer irreparable harm if forced to close and said there was no immediate threat to the safety of children in its care. He set a hearing on the dispute for April 17.

DCYF announced Wednesday it was moving forward with revoking John Hope’s child care license after initially trying to do so in November, only to be blocked when John Hope went to court. The organization’s license has been on and off probationary status since 2013.

John Hope, which is chaired by state Rep. Anastasia Williams, has been dogged by financial troubles for years. Williams, D-Providence, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but John Hope’s attorney, former state Rep. Peter Petrarca, said the DCYF license decision was “wrong.”

DCYF made the decision after discovering an employee was working at its day care center despite being barred from doing so by the agency. They agency also cited a lack of documentation to prove two employees had undergone proper background checks.