Line of people wait for Seekonk Chick-Fil-A grand opening

SEEKONK, Mass (WPRI) – Matching hoopla of past openings, people began camping outside a brand new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk Wednesday morning, nearly 24 hours before the doors officially opened.

The new location opened up just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The company offers an incentive to arrive early and wait in potentially long lines: the chain offered one free meal a week for an entire year to the first 100 customers in line.

Chick-Fil-A reps said they gave away $37,000 worth of free food Thursday morning.

The restaurant was built adjacent to property recently vacated by Sam’s Club, in the middle of a busy commercial stretch of Route 6; the area often sees some traffic congestion, and if other Chick-fil-A openings are anything to go by, there could be increased traffic in the area in coming days.

The nearest Chick-Fil-A opened up in Warwick in September 2014; that opening drew crowds and backups on Route 2.