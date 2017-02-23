New Hampshire teen wrongfully on terror watch list

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As President Trump released a new immigration order this week with a crackdown on illegal immigrants and increasing deportation efforts, a New England teen was pulled aside by TSA and searched for being a possible terrorist.

The 8th grader from New Hampshire was traveling for baseball through Logan Airport when his boarding pass was denied. TSA told Peter Haas his pass was flagged and conducted a thorough search from his shoes to his cellphone.

“They did a full pat-down in his groin area and the back of his pants and they did a check for bomb residue,” said Peter’s father Andy Haas.

Eventually, Peter was told his name was on the terror watch list.

“I was thinking I don’t know what I did, and I don’t know how this mistake could be made and I was thinking how can I get off this?” said Peter Haas.

Peter’s family describes him as a kid who always follows the rules.

The family says they have filed a grievance with homeland security to have his name removed. That process could take two months.