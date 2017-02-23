New York drug suspect arrested after Pawtucket traffic stop

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A simple traffic stop Wednesday night in Pawtucket netted the arrest of a New York man with more than $4000 cash, drugs and allegedly stolen property in his possession.

A Pawtucket patrol police officer pulled over a black Lexus with New York license plates at the intersection of Pawtucket Avenue and Waltham Street for an alleged traffic violation.

Upon questioning the driver, 33-year-old Baron Harris of Brooklyn, N.Y., the officer found more than 79 grams of cocaine, more than 255 grams of marijuana, almost 19 grams of heroin, and $4,244 in cash in Harris’s possession, along with various packaging and distribution materials and stolen property from New York, police Maj. Tina Goncalves said Thursday morning.

In photos provided by the police, the cash includes several $100 bills, and other items seized appear to include a small portable scale with a lot of wear and use on it, two smartphones and a third, simpler, cellular phone.

Harris is now charged with possession with intent to deliver the drugs cocaine, heroin, and marijuana (one count each); manufacture, possession, and delivery of cocaine; receiving stolen goods; a charge for committing a subsequent narcotics offense; driving on a suspended license; and being a fugitive from justice from New York.