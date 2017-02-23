Official date announced for the dedication of The Station Fire memorial

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Station Fire Memorial Foundation has announced an official date for the dedication ceremony of their memorial.

The dedication to honor the 100 people were killed in the Station Nightclub Fire will be May 21.

It will feature a courtyard, gardens, a walkway and a stone with each victim’s name, shaped like speaker boxes — in homage to the music that the victims loved and had gone to see at the club the night of February 20, 2003.

A ceremony on Monday marked the 14th anniversary of the tragedy.