PC gets big win at #23 Creighton; helping NCAA resume

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kyron Cartwright made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left to give Providence a 68-66 victory over No. 23 Creighton on Wednesday night.

Cartwright’s shot from the right wing was the Friars’ first field goal in more than 5 minutes and gave them their first lead since the opening 4 minutes of the second half.

Khyri Thomas’s 3-point try ahead of the buzzer for Creighton bounced off the rim.

Emmitt Holt scored all 18 of his points in the second half for the Friars (17-11, 7-8 Big East), who won their third straight and avenged a 78-64 home loss to Creighton on Jan. 7.

Marcus Foster had 18 points and Justin Patton added 17 for the Bluejays (22-6, 9-6).

