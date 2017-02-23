Pets beware: It’s skunk mating season

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Keep your dogs and cats indoors or on a leash outside, because the skunks are out. Skunks are leaving their habitats looking for mates.

According to MassWildlife, breeding season for skunks begins in February and runs through March. The babies will be born toward the end of May and June.

They’re out in the woods, farmlands, wetlands, and agricultural areas and you can see them in your yard. If you comes across one, it’s best to steer clear. A Skunk will only spray if you get near it.

Ed Grinnell, Animal Control Officer, Charlemont told 22News, “They’re not sick, they’re not rabid, they’re just half awake and they’re on a mission. When they’re done they go back into their habitats for another 5 to 6 weeks.”

If you have a dog, do not let it out at night off the leash. If your dog does get sprayed, Grinnell said you can mix hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and liquid soap or dish detergent, to minimize the smell.

It’s very persistent. It’s best not to get sprayed in the first place. Grinnell told 22News skunks themselves prefer not to spray because once they do, the smell stays with them forever.