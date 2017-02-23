Police arrest suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault of Providence teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say a man pretending to be an Uber driver kidnapped a Providence teen and sexually assaulted her.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin Thursday morning announced the arrest of Francis Scott of Woonsocket. Lapatin said investigators arrested Scott Wednesday night and he was arraigned on a charge of sexual assault Thursday morning.

Lapatin said a 15-year-old high school student was walking on Elmwood Avenue around 10 a.m. Feb. 14 when a man – claiming to be an Uber driver – approached her and offered her a ride.

Calling Scott an “opportunist,” Lapatin said the teen was not expecting a different Uber driver.

“He stopped and managed to lure her into the car,” Lapatin said.

Lapatin said detectives worked day and night on the case and, with the help of surveillance video, were able to track down Scott.

Police are trying to determine if Scott had any similar interactions with other girls or women.

