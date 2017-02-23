Police identify suspect in Attleboro stabbing incident

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Attleboro have released more information on Wednesday’s stabbing incident.

Officials have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Timothy West.

Investigators say West stabbed the male victim and then reportedly fled the scene. According to police, the two knew each other and had been in a verbal argument on the sidewalk.

The victim was brought to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and then Rhode Island Hospital where he was treated for a “knife wound to his abdominal area”.

Police later went to West’s home on Emory Street and took him into custody. He has been charged with armed assault with intent to kill.