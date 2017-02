TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Some streets were blocked in Taunton overnight, as police investigate a minor collision between a car and a train.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Somerset Ave and Weir St.

No word on any injuries.

The car was towed from the scene and the train was moved about an hour later.

All streets have since been re-opened.

Police are expected to release more details on Friday.