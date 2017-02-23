Police locate missing North Kingstown man

UPDATE: Police said they have located James Kennaway and have canceled the Silver Alert.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown have issued a Silver Alert, hoping the public can help them track down a missing man.

Police said James Kennaway, 78, of North Kingstown was last seen wearing a blue jacket and a green Celtics cap.

Kennaway – who police said has Alzheimer’s disease – was last seen on Malcolm Road in North Kingstown. They said he is known to frequent Goddard State Park in Warwick.

Kennaway is described as 5’8″ tall white man, 170 pounds, gray hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call North Kingstown Police Department at 401-294-3311.