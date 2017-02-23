Police: Suspect in double killing responsible for carjacking

MIDDLETON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities think a suspect in a gruesome double homicide in Massachusetts is responsible for a knifepoint carjacking.

Police say a man was carjacked outside a Middleton restaurant at about 7 p.m. Wednesday by a man they believe was Wes Doughty (DOW’-dee).

Doughty is a suspect in the slayings last weekend of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home. The scene was so grisly that at first police could not tell how many victims there were.

After the carjacking, the suspect drove to Boston, where the victim escaped.

Doughty remains on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous.

Another suspect in the slayings, Michael Hebb, has been held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.