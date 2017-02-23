Police to give update on murder of Princeton Jogger

PRINCETON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials plan to gather today to give an update on the investigation into the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte was murdered while jogging in her hometown of Princeton last August.

The 27-year-old Google account manager had been visiting her mother from NYC.

Investigators believe she was attacked by a man and she may have injured him during the struggle.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., along with State Police Detectives and Princeton Police will hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Princeton Police Department.

