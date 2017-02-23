Q&A: Cranston Mayor on panhandling, and business growth

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Panhandling has been a major issue in Cranston and recently a road safety ordinance was passed.

The city is also refinancing sewer bonds which will lead to big savings.

Business growth has also been occurring in the city including some changes at Garden City.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung was live in studio during Eyewitness News This Morning at 8:00 on Fox Providence to discuss these topics and more.

