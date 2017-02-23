Questions remain in baby’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators said Thursday they were still trying to determine how a seven-month old Warwick baby died.

Willow Ramos was found unresponsive in her family’s Airway Road home Tuesday night. Her father, 37-year-old Ryan Beeley, was still being held at the ACI Thursday on a charge of felony child neglect.

A woman who lives down the street from where the family lived said she wondered if the tragedy could have been prevented.

“I just wished that someone had helped her,” Nancy Acker said. “Will we ever have all the answers? I hope so.”

Eyewitness News learned Wednesday that DCYF had investigated the family twice before, but the agency said they concluded allegations of neglect were unsubstantiated at the time.

The Office of the Child Advocate said it is investigating the deaths of Willow Ramos and three other babies, and plans to release a report by mid-March.