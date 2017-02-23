Rhode Island’s Office of the Child Advocate to investigate two infant deaths

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The passing of a seven-month-old baby girl on Tuesday night left many searching for answers.

Warwick Police and the Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) have both said they do not know what caused Willow Ramos’s death yet.

Ramos was found unresponsive in Warwick by her mother, who had just returned home. Her father is now being held at the ACI — charged with cruelty to, or neglect of, a child.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island’s Office of the Child Advocate sent a press release stating its Child Fatality Review Panel would be expanding to investigate the deaths of a two-month-old and seven-month-old in the state. They would not confirm the seven-month-old is Willow Ramos.

The panel is comprised of attorneys, child experts, and law enforcement. It was created in October 2016 to serve as an independent watchdog to the State’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.

“[We] begin a Child Fatality Panel when there’s been a fatality or near-fatality involving a child who’s either in the custody of DCYF or the family has had contact with the department in the last year,” explained Jennifer Griffith, who heads the watchdog.

Since its start in late 2016, the watchdog has investigated four fatalities and two near-fatalities in Rhode Island.

“We give an unbiased look at what is desperately needed in the [DCYF],” Griffith said. “And I’m pretty confident our report will show that when it’s completed.”

The report will be completed and made available by the end of March, Griffith added.