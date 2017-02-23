Super Bowl LI artifacts now on display at Patriots museum

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans can now get a first-hand look at some of the actual footballs and other artifacts used during the Patriots’ historic comeback victory in Super Bowl LI and throughout their championship season.

The new 2016 season exhibit at The Hall at Patriot Place includes the #28 jersey worn by running back James White when he caught a record 14 receptions from Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI and scored a record-tying 3 touchdowns, including the thrilling overtime game-winner.

Also on display are the football White used to score that game-winning touchdown, as well as the football recovered by the Patriots on Dont’a Hightower’s pivotal fourth quarter strip-sack of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, and the football caught by Danny Amendola on the game-tying two-point conversion which capped the Patriots’ unprecedented 25-point Super Bowl comeback.

The exhibit also includes the actual headset worn by head coach Bill Belichick during Super Bowl LI, where he became the first head coach in NFL history to win five Super Bowl championships, as well as a number of other jerseys and footballs marking other milestones the team and its players achieved during the historic 2016 season.

The Hall at Patriot Place requires paid admission for adults and children 5 and over. Click here for more information on hours and ticket prices.