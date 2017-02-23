Valentine candy recalled because of undeclared allergen

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Bee International, Inc. of Chula Vista, CA is recalling 1.7oz. Plastic Heart Tubes with Chocolate Lentils because they may contain undeclared milk protein.

People who have allergies to milk may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled “Chocolate Lentils” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through food distributors.

The product is marked with “Best Before April 2019” on the label and has the UPC 0-73563-00805-9.

It is a Valentine item consisting of chocolate lentils packed inside the clear plastic tube, with a heart shaped topper as a lid.

The recall was prompted after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was used during the packaging.

Further investigation shows the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased 1.7oz. Plastic Heart Tubes with Chocolate Lentils with Best Before April 2019 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.