Wanted woman arrested on Dartmouth road

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — On Russells Mills Road, just before two o’clock in the morning, Dartmouth Police discovered a woman walking down the road Thursday who was wanted in Rhode Island for drug offenses.

Kayla Medeiros, 22, of Westport, was taken into custody by officers. When they checked if she had a record, they found she had an active extraditable warrant related to narcotics charges. She is now charged in Massachusetts with being a fugitive from justice.

Det. Kyle Costa of the Dartmouth Police said later in the day Thursday there was no information being released about her being remanded back to Rhode Island.

According to the Rhode Island Judiciary website, a judge ordered Medeiros to undergo drug counseling and perform community service after a 2015 incident from Middletown where she was arrested for drug possession.