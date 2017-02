EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Powerball officials have confirmed that a winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Indiana.

The jackpot was worth $435 million – the 10th largest in Powerball history.

Powerball officials also say there were millions of other prizes won, which totaled more than $2 million.

Two tickets were sold in Massachusetts for one million a piece.

No word yet on where those tickets were sold.

