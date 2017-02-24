2017 Academy Awards: See complete list of nominees

(WFLA) — The competition is fierce this year and anyone could be going home with an Academy Award.

The 2017 Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dolby Theater starting at 7 p.m.

2017 Oscar nominations

Here are the nominees for the 2017 Oscars:

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Cinematography

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Documentary Feature

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life Animated
  • OJ: Made in America
  • 13th

Best Documentary Short Subject

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Foreign Language Film

  • Land of Mine
  • A Man Called Ove
  • The Salesman
  • Tanna
  • Toni Erdmann

Live-Action Short

  • Ennemis Interieurs
  • La Femme et le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode 

Best Actor

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences

Sound Editing

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Sound Mixing

  • Arrival 
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Production Design

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar! 
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

Visual Effects

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Costume Design

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers 

Original Song

  • “Audition: The Fools Who Dream” – La La Land
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
  • “City of Stars” – La La Land
  • “The Empty Chair” –  Jim: The James Foley Story
  • “How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster 
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Best Animated Feature

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana 
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia 
Best Animated Short
  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Best Picture

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Best Director

  • Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Lead Actress

  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

