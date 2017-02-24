500 history lives on at the Daytona ISC Archives and Research Center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Visitors to the Daytona International Speedway marvel at the motorsports hall of fame of America.

The Daytona ISC Archives and Research Center is tucked half a mile away from the start-finish line of the track.

It’s not only the largest collection of Daytona 500 artifacts, it’s the only collection. Every image of the track and race’s history lives there.

“It’s a library, but please don’t whisper!” urged Herb Braum, Achives Center senior manager.

Braum’s job is to organize more than five million artifacts and serve as tour guide for guests.

“In some of these cabinets, you see here in our library are actually print, hard copies of photos dating back to the turn of the century.”

The archives have become a museum.

Photos of the Bluebird, the 1961 Daytona 500 winning car that once hit 276 miles per hour in a Daytona Beach speed record attempt, live there.

Images of the 1979 bout between Donny Allison and Cale Yarbrough that helped make Nascar a fan-favorite live in the archives as well.

Braum’s favorite artifact is the founder of Nascar, Bill France Senior’s, office, intact.

“It turned out really nicely,” Braum said.

Photos of Daytona’s racing history are tucked away in a climate controlled vault.

Though the archive centers are not located right at Daytona International Speedway, it is included in the tour.