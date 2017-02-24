Amber alert issued for CT girl taken from stabbing scene

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WPRI) — Police have issued an amber alert for a missing girl, who is believed to have been taken from the scene of a double stabbing at her home in Bridgeport.

Officials released a phone of 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

AMBER ALERT: 6 YO AYLIN SOFIA HERNANDEZ Bridgeport PD seeking gry Hyundai Elantra w/unknown NY reg operated by Oscar Hernandez. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/oT9CbA5Wu6 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 24, 2017

Police believe Aylin is with her father, Oscar Hernandez, who is likely driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with New York plates.

According to police, one stabbing victim was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital in critical condition. There is no word yet on the second victim.

It is not immediately clear where the two were last seen or what Aylin may be wearing.