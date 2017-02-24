Bristol fire department honors homicide victim

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 30 decades ago, Eudora Gustafson broke barriers by becoming the first woman to volunteer for Bristol’s rescue squad. So, it was only fitting the department paid tribute to her as she was laid to rest Friday.

Bristol Fire Department’s Resue 2 carried Gustafson’s casket during her funeral at St. Michael’s Church.

The rescue squad was there two weeks ago when Gustafson, 66, was found dead inside her home on Sowams Drive. Her grandson, Raymond Paiva IV, is charged with her murder. Police said he strangled and robbed her to feed a drug habit. Paiva’s girlfriend, Selena Martinez, is charged with stealing Gustafson’s belongings.

Her grandson is charged with her murder. Police said he strangled and robbed her to feed a drug habit. His girlfriend is charged with stealing Gustafson’s belongings.

Gustafson spent years aboard the rescue helping fellow Bristolians until her own illness kept her from going on calls. She also worked as a certified nursing assistant at local nursing homes.

Gustafson is survived by her husband Mark, her father, three children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.