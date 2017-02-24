Countdown to the Daytona 500

(WPRI) — The 2017 Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

FOX Providence is the home for The Great American Race.

Be sure to watch Countdown to Daytona Saturday at 7 p.m. And then at 2 p.m. Sunday, tune in for all the racing action.