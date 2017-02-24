Customer robbed after ATM withdrawal – but the plot thickens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For some unclear reason, a victim of robbery left the premises of an East Side bank Friday afternoon before police could talk to him or her.

Providence Police were called to the Santander Bank at the corner of Lloyd Avenue and Elmgrove Avenue a short time after noon.

An officer told Eyewitness News it appeared that someone had been robbed after taking money out of the bank’s ATM. The suspect or suspects ran off.

But then the victim vanished before police officers arrived as well.

There was no word of anybody hurt, or of the amount of cash allegedly stolen.