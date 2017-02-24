Grand jury indicts 3 in Halloween homicide of Pawtucket dad

Trearra Hudgen (left) and Julio Cano (right) are charged in the Oct. 31, 2017 murder of Matthew Reverdes in Pawtucket.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Months after a father was gunned down in Pawtucket on Halloween, a grand jury Friday reported out an indictment charging three people in connection with the deadly shooting.

Matthew Reverdes
Julio Cano, 33, and Trearra Hudgen, 27, both of Pawtucket, were – among other charges – each indicted on one count of murder in the death of Matthew Reverdes, 29, on Oct. 31, 2016.

A third person – Juscelina DaSilva, 34, of Pawtucket – is accused of concealing the murder to police and was charged with one count of misprison of a felony.

Prosecutors said Cano and Hudgen shot Reverdes on Harrison Street in the city. Reverdes, the father of a 7-year-old girl, later died at a local hospital.

All three defendants are due for arraignment in Providence Superior Court before Justice Robert D. Krause March 14.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the murder but Reverdes’ uncle told Eyewitness News his nephew had ongoing disputes with his neighbors regarding his dog barking.

